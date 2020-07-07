College of the Sequoias Continues Modified Operations and Remote Learning through Fall 2020

A press release from College of the Sequoias

Students, faculty, staff, K12 education partners, and community members-

In light of continued developments surrounding COVID-19, the College of the Sequoias will continue modified and remote operations through the Fall 2020 semester. Instructional delivery methods will include online and hybrid models, based on course requirements. Student Services and Library/Learning Resource Center are available virtually for students through zoom, phone, email or live chat.

Additional resources have been made available to students, staff and faculty with detailing the Fall semester.

Fall 2020 FAQ and Resources for Students

Crosswalk for Fall 2020 Instructional Delivery Changes

Video tutorial: How to utilize Crosswalk for Fall 2020 Instructional Delivery Changes

Please continue to monitor District email, the District website, and District social media for further developments and information.

Sincerely,

Brent Calvin, Ed.D.

Superintendent/President

College of the Sequoias