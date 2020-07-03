Visalia member sought for Measure R oversight committee

Applications are now being accepted for a Visalia representative to the Measure R Citizens Oversight Committee.

“Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, and may be emailed, mailed or hand-carried to City Administration, located at 220 N. Santa Fe St. in Visalia,” shares Michelle Nicholson, City of Visalia Chief Deputy City Clerk. “The individual will be appointed at the recommendation of the Visalia City Council.”

The Measure R Expenditure Plan calls for a 16-member Oversight Committee to provide input on the implementation of the plan. The committee also advises the Authority Board on if and when the plan needs to be augmented, ensures the funds are being spent in accordance with the plan, inform the public, and ensures the Transportation Measure funding program revenues and expenditures are spent as promised in the Measure passed by the voters.

Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Tulare County. Committee representatives may not be elected officials or an employee of any State, County, or local City agency. All members also must submit the appropriate Fair Political Practices.

The Oversight committee meetings are held on a quarterly basis, the next one is scheduled in August. Applicants must be able to commit to meeting dates and times.

For more information, contact Leslie Davis, with the Tulare County Association of Governments and the liaison for the Measure R Citizens Oversight Committee at (559) 624-7261 or by email at [email protected]