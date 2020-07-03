TCOE using social media to support programs during pandemic

On Friday, the Theatre Company will use TCOE’s YouTube Channel to premiere a new musical entitled The Show Must Go Online! – A Virtual Children’s Musical. The production is the story of students in a school musical who decide that their show shouldn’t be cancelled by restrictions developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. They decide instead they will produce the show’s individual scenes in their own homes and share them online.

The Theatre Company’s online production is just one way TCOE programs are utilizing YouTube and social media. Last week, the data team at Leadership Support Services collected six videos to post on its YouTube channel. The videos, available at tcoe.org/youtube/LSS, are recordings of the program’s monthly Zoom presentations to district leadership on leveraging data in the California School Dashboard to impact instruction and student learning. They are housed in the program’s own library of videos to share with educators who may have missed the original broadcast.

“Social media is becoming increasingly important to our organization in sharing information with the public,” said Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools. “I encourage employees, district staff, and community members to follow us to receive the latest news and information.”

To see the Theatre Company’s The Show Must Go Online! musical, watch for announcements on Friday on TCOE’s Facebook (TulareCountyOfficeOfEducation), Instagram (TulareCOE), and Twitter (TulareCOE) platforms. Readers may also subscribe to TCOE’s YouTube Channel by visiting tcoe.org/youtube.