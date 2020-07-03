Stephen C. Harrell announces candidacy for Tulare City Council

Tulare native and District 1 Director of the Tulare Local Health Care District formally announce his candidacy for Tulare City Council District 3 in the November 3, 2020 General Election.

The people of District 3 deserve honest diligent representation. Steve Harrell is running to restore integrity, confidence and a respect for everyone’s opinions in the office and give the people a strong voice.

A retired Tulare Police Lieutenant, Steve, was first appointed to the Tulare Local Health Care District Board of Directors in 2017. In 2018 he ran for a full four year term. Running unopposed he was appointed by the Tulare County Board of Supervisors to fill the position. Our city faces many challenges that have only been intensified by the Covid 19 pandemic. We daily face the issues of fiscal shortfall, unemployment, homelessness, water, and a crumbling infrastructure.

The people of District 3 deserve and want a new approach. Steve humbly asks the people for the opportunity to serve them with the same bold leadership and comprehensive strategy that by working together brought back our Hospital. That leadership put the interest of all citizens first. It’s time to implement sound city government “Of the people, By the people, For the people.”