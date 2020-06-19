Tulare County Library beginning pick-up services

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 the Visalia Branch of the Tulare County Library begins pick up service. Library Pick Up, Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, allows patrons to call and request items and verify holds are ready. Staff can also assist with reference and library account questions.

Before stopping by, patrons can place requests for items online at www.tularecountylibrary.org, on the app, or by phone. Hold notifications are sent once the item is available in Visalia. Patrons can also call to request items on the shelves in the Visalia Branch.

Using Library Pick Up is easy with a Library Card:

Call Reference at 559-713-2700, press 3 to request items or verify holds are at the branch.

Limit is 7 items per card per day. Allow two hours to ensure items are ready.

items per card per day. Allow two hours to ensure items are ready. Call Circulation at 559-713-2700 press 4 when you arrive.

Come to Encina (circle drive) entrance. Place Library Card on table.

Please follow all guidelines posted.

Returns must go in bookdrops. Items are checked in after 72 hours.

Items are checked out before pickup and held only one week.

The Tulare County Library requests all patrons wear a mask and keep six feet apart when using Library Pick Up.

Other Tulare County Library branches, except Terra Bella and Woodlake, begin Library Pick Up the week of June 30, 2020. Contact your local branch for details, including times available and pick up procedures.

In addition to Pick Up, patrons can also request a library card by calling Circulation. Once registered, a card will be mailed to you. From home, it is easy to ask questions via chat on the library’s website or email at [email protected] WiFi is available outside all Library branches Tuesday-Saturday 9 am – 6 pm. Library buildings remain closed, so public computers, photocopies, and other services are still unavailable.