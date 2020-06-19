Swap meet returns to Tulare County Fairgrounds

The Tulare County Fairgrounds Swap Meet has returned, and will be open each Wednesday starting June 10 at 10 a.m.

Over 40 vendors are expected to be on hand for the swap meet, which offers fresh local produce, clothing and more. Shoppers will enter the fairgrounds from O Street.

“This swap meet was a staple for many years, and we are excited to bring it back,” noted Dena Rizzardo, chief executive officer of the fair. “Much of the produce is locally grown and the diversity of items for sale makes this a fun family event each Wednesday.”

For further information on the Swap Meet, call the Tulare County Fairgrounds at 686-4707.