Sierra View Medical Center to host blood drive June 25th

To help meet the blood demands in the Central Valley, Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) is partnering with Central California Blood Center on their “Valley United” campaign and hosting a blood drive this month. The local hospital invites the public and SVMC healthcare workers to donate blood to help make an impact on the lives of the people in southern Central Valley.

When: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 12- 4 p.m.

Who: SVMC employees and the residents of Porterville and surrounding areas.

What: SVMC is partnering with Central California Blood Center to host a summer blood drive on-site utilizing the blood center’s mobile unit, benefitting residents of Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare.

Where: Sierra View Medical Center, 465 W. Putnam Ave. Porterville, CA 93257 at the East Parking lot, across the street from the main hospital, (between Jaye Street and Putnam Avenue).

Why: 5,000 to 6,000 pints of blood must be collected per month to meet the needs in the Central Valley community.

Donating blood also aligns with the Sierra View Foundation pandemic relief initiative. To learn more about the Sierra View Foundation Relief Fund, visit sierra-view/foundation

Important Details: In helping protect the community’s well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak, SVMC and the Central Valley Blood Center are following CDC guidelines closely. To ensure there is a limited amount of people at the mobile blood unit at any given time and for social distancing purposes, the hospital is asking that those who are giving blood schedule an appointment by visiting, signup.com/go/jvpGJRO. The hospital asks that blood donors come prepared in wearing their own facemasks.

General Requirements: To be in good general health and weighing a minimum of 110 pounds. Donors must be at least 16 years of age and for those whom are less than 18 years old must have a written parental consent. A photo ID is required to register. Consuming a good meal and plenty of water within four hours prior to donation is highly recommended.

Donors can give blood every eight weeks and will not be able to give blood if they have donated within the past seven weeks. The SVMC Blood Drive is open to the community and all who are able to save the lives of patients in the Central Valley. For questions or additional information, visit donateblood.org or contact the Carmela Lamb of Central California Blood Center at (559) 612-7995.