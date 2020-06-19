Sequoia Riverlands Trust announces reopening of Kaweah Oaks, Dry Creek preserves

After California Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced relaxation of state closure guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic, Sequoia Riverlands Trust (SRT) officials have announced the reopening of two of three privately-owned, publicly-accessible nature preserves. Effective Monday, June 15, Kaweah Oaks Preserve near Exeter and Dry Creek Preserve near Lake Kaweah will again welcome the public following closure on April 2.

“Creating meaningful direct experiences of nature is a big part of what SRT is about, so we are really excited to be reopening our preserves and welcoming the public once again,” said Aaron Collins, SRT Director of Marketing and Communications. “The shutdown, while clearly necessary, was challenging for our staff, and especially so for our regular preserve visitors who use our lands to connect with nature, recreate to improve physical and mental health, and observe and learn about the native species of Central California. We’re glad to offer those important opportunities once again.”

While the shutdown is ending – unless and until conditions should necessitate further closure – social distancing guidelines remain in effect indefinitely. Six-foot buffers are required and social gatherings remain forbidden at picnic tables. Wearing a face mask is strongly encouraged. Hiking trails remain two-way, however ample room should be accorded to oncoming hikers. Although restrooms are being cleaned daily with greater frequency, visitors should take special precautions when touching any common-area features throughout the preserves. Caution tape and other signage will direct visitors away from potential trouble spots.

Kaweah Oaks and Dry Creek preserves are now open on their regular schedule, sunrise to sunset daily. The third property, Homer Ranch Preserve, located near Dry Creek Preserve, is closed annually due to increased fire hazard from June 1 through November 1. So Homer Ranch will remain closed to the public until fall as regularly scheduled. For more info, visit sequoiariverlands.org.