Mooses Meals holding first rummage sale fundraiser

Moose Meals is having its first annual rummage sale fundraiser in order to continue providing pet food to those who need it most. We have been collecting donations of home goods, clothes, electronics, furniture and more from members of the community and have over two storage units full of items that will be for sale.

The rummage sale will be on Sunday, July 19th between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at Bello Vita Venue (former Sons of Italy hall) located at 4211 W Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA 93291. Please come check us out and bring home some new-to-you goodies! We are sure we will have something for everyone.

As of June 2020 Moose Meals has passed out over 2,000 pounds of food to pet owners in need. We have also outreached at the St. Johns River and the Oval Park to provide food to homeless pet owners who lack the resources to call us or learn about our program via the Internet. We also provide low cost spay and neuter information to members of the community and educate owners about responsible pet ownership. In addition, we have provided St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Tulare with over 800 pounds of dog food to pass out to the homeless community in Tulare every Wednesday during their outreach ministry program.

We are also still collecting donations through Friday, July 3rd and if you would like to volunteer your time at our event, please contact us.

Contact Sarah Dejohn (206) 643 9520 or my fiancé Matt, (530) 632-5375 if you want us to take those unwanted items cleaned out of your house during quarantine! Matt is the best person to contact for furniture cause he has the truck!

Moose’s Meals is Tulare County’s first pet food pantry, providing free dog and cat food to low income, homeless and elderly members of the community. Moose’s Meals was founded in March 2020 in response to both the COVID-19 pandemic and in response to the overwhelming amount of pets that are surrendered to already-overflowing shelters or abandoned in incorporated parts of the county.