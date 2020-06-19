Hanford to hold Movies in the Park events

The City of Hanford Parks and Community Services Department is pleased to announce Movies in the Park to be held on Friday, June 26, July 17 and July 31 at a variety of parks. Enjoy the summer evening with a family friendly movie that is sure to be a hit for the entire family.

Load up the car and bring the kids, blankets, and/or lawn chair for a free evening outside at the movies. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, circles are painted on the lawn(grass) to help maintain social distancing. We ask that families and individuals be mindful in staying inside their circle during the play of the movie.

Families are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, except for alcoholic beverages. Bottle water, soft drinks, and treats will be available for sale. Please remember that smoking is not permitted in the park. All show times begin at dusk. Entry to the park and movie is FREE. For event or park information, please call the Parks and Community Services Department at (559) 585-2525.

For additional information contact Armando da Silva, Recreation Supervisor at (559) 585-2529 via e-mail to [email protected].com or visit our Facebook page.

June 26 – “The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG) at Centennial Park

July 17 – “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (PG) at Hidden Valley Park

July 31 – “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (PG) at Civic Park