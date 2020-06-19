Fresno Pacific earns accreditation for Master of Science in Nursing

The Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program at Fresno Pacific University has received accreditation for 10 years, the maximum available.

Accreditation was awarded June 4, 2020, by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org). The school received a “clean approval,” passing all four standards for the full 10 years. The CCNE Board of Commissioners acted at its meeting on May 5-8, 2020, after a site visit in fall 2019.

“Accreditation affirms the quality of our program, providing students with confidence that they have made a good choice,” said Karen M. Cianci, Ph.D., dean of the FPU School of Natural Sciences.

“CCNE focuses on quality and integrity in baccalaureate and graduate nursing programs and encourages continuous quality improvement. The nursing department remains committed to partnering with our students, our faculty and employers of our graduates to continually refine our programs to be the best in the Valley,” said Stacy Wise, DNP, chair of the department of nursing and director of the MSN/FNP Program.

FPU’s MSN program gives candidates with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing experience with a complex and varied range of patients across family practice, women’s health, pediatrics and primary care. Training in assessment, prevention, clinical decision-making and instruction prepares graduates for national Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) certification through either the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board (AANPCB) or the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Clinical training throughout the Valley offers hands-on experience. Classes meet once a week and the curriculum meets American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) standards.

In addition to the MSN, FPU provides an RN to BSN program for working registered nurses and will launch a traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in fall 2022. No matter the program, nursing education at FPU equips students with values and skills in leadership and service. Graduates learn to provide holistic health care in compassionate and culturally sensitive ways. A strong liberal arts foundation helps develop social responsibility as well as skills in communication, conflict resolution and problem-solving. “When you think of nursing education in the San Joaquin Valley, we want you to think FPU,” Wise said. For information on all university nursing programs, see fresno.edu/programs-majors/nursing-fresno-pacific-university

Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) is an autonomous accrediting agency ensuring the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate and residency programs in nursing. As a voluntary, self-regulatory process, CCNE accreditation supports and encourages continuing self-assessment for continuing growth and improvement by nursing programs (aacnnursing.org/CCNE).