Eagle Mountain Casino: what to expect upon reopening

The Tule River Tribal Council along with Eagle Mountain Casino Management have been preparing for the reopening of Eagle Mountain Casino. Proper CDC and Government guidelines have been thoroughly evaluated in order to ensure the safety of their Guests and Team Members.

Over $60,000 in personal protective equipment and sanitation products have been purchased from local vendors, Dumont Printing and Central Valley Business Forms, to name a few. The goal is to ensure that they are actively sanitizing all highly used surfaces throughout the casino which include slot machines, table games, restrooms, food court, kiosks, doors, etc. Several hand sanitizing stations and hand wipe stations will be available, slot machines will be disinfected after each use and placed with a “clean” sticker to let guests know it is safe to play. Several new nontoxic disinfectant fogger machines have been purchased to sanitize large areas and gaming machines that uses hospital grade disinfectant, are long lasting and kills germs on contact. All team members will be wearing facemasks and sanitizing their hands frequently. Plexi shield glass has been installed at counters. Some staff will wear head shields for safety, as well.

Distance measures have been implemented for safety. Lines will have social distance floor markers. Table games have been restricted to 3 players total. Slots will have separation in place, where every other machine will be available to play on. Some Slot Machines have been placed into a carousel format, allowing machines to sit farther apart from each other.

Before entering the Casino, every team member and guest will have their temperature taken with a touchless facial thermometer and will be provided with a wristband for the day. If anyone has a temperature of 100+ they will not be allowed to enter. There will be one entrance and exit into the casino, the side doors will not be accessible. There will also be a temperature check upon entering the food court and The River Steakhouse.

Facial coverings will be required to enter the casino, food venues, and the gift shop; there will be a limited capacity of guests inside the casino and food court. “To go” boxes will be provided for all meals purchased at the food court and a limited number of tables for those who wish to dine in. The Forest Buffet will be temporarily closed, but the dining room will be opened for distance seating overflow from the Food Court. The Yokuts Coffeehouse and the River Steakhouse will also be open. Smoking will also be allowed for guests.

The Casino will continue to be open 24 hours and will have deep cleaning schedules to ensure a safe gaming experience overall. Shuttle and charter services will be temporarily postponed and guests will be required to drive up to the casino. Tram service will continue to be provided in our main parking lots for guest convenience.

All these temporary guidelines and restrictions have been put in place to ensure safety of their valued guests, Team Members and the Tribal Community. Eagle Mountain Casino looks forward to serving its guests very soon, upon their reopening.

“I have been looking forward to returning to work to see all our guests and friends. I always look forward to meeting and seeing new people walk through our doors.”- Geneva Rose, Summit Club Manager

“We’ve missed our guests and being able to see and serve them their favorite meals at the food court, steakhouse and coffeehouse. The food and beverage department team members are eager to get back to work and service all of those friendly faces we’ve come to know and love.” Mary Farmer, Food and Beverage Manager.

“We continue to put the safety and health of our Team Members, Tribal Community Members, Guests, and families first, and thank you for your understanding during this difficult and trying pandemic crisis. We continue to urge every Team Member to follow the CDC recommendations, to wash your hands with warm water and soap for a minimum of 20 seconds, stay at home if sick, practice social distancing and wear masks with running essential errands in public, and use common sense to make yourself and families safe.” – Matthew Mingrone, General Manager

Eagle Mountain Casino is an 18+ full service casino and is owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. It features 1200 slot machines and 11 table games. Eagle Mountain Casino is a short drive from Bakersfield or Visalia.