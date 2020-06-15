Regional Parks to Open June 18

A Press Release from Tulare County Health and Human Resources

TULARE COUNTY PARKS & RECREATION- ALL PARKS

Visalia, Ca –Tulare County Parks & Recreation will reopen park amenities effective Thursday, June 18, 2020. Amenities include: Arbors, playgrounds, and campgrounds. Arbors can be reserved for use starting Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Until that time, the arbors are available on a first come, first serve basis to park visitors. The normal park fees are being collected at the gates and for fee information visit: https://tularecountyparks.org/parks-hours-fees/

TULARE COUNTY PARKS & RECREATION- BALCH PARK

Springville, Ca. – Balch Park will reopen overnight camping starting Thursday, June 18, 2020. All campground areas are available on a first come, first serve basis. For camping fee information please visit: https://tularecountyparks.org/parks-hours-fees/Park patrons will be able to enjoy outdoor hiking and fishing. The hours of operation for summer hours began June 1, with day use being 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

As a reminder, we encourage park visitors to bring their own hand sanitizer, drinking water and continue to practice social distancing while visiting the park. Park restrooms are open.

Tulare County Parks & Recreation is a division of the Tulare County General Services Agency. For more information about County Parks, please visit TulareCountyParks.org and follow Tulare County Parks & Recreation on Facebook!