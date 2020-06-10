The Lifestyle Center announces Friday, June 12 re-opening

A Press Release from Kaweah Delta

The Lifestyle Center, a division of Kaweah Delta, has announced that it will re-open on Friday, June 12, after securing approval from the State and the County.

The medically-based fitness and rehabilitation facility will re-open at 4:30 a.m. on Friday in the first step of its phased re-opening plan. Initially, the center will re-open with cardio and strength equipment (spaced six feet apart throughout the facility and in the gymnasium area), along with the track, the lap pool, the warm water pool and restrooms. TLC’s phased re-opening plan, which follow guidelines from the State, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Medical Fitness Association, is listed on its website at www.thelifestylecenter.org.

“Our hope is that it won’t be long until we can safely support a full re-opening of our facility,” said Patrick Tazio, Director of The Lifestyle Center. “We know this has not been an easy time for any of us, but we hope this is a sign of good things to come.”

In order to gain entry, members will undergo temperature checks, sanitize their hands, etc. The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Tulare County, will determine the timeline of the center’s phase II and phase III rollout. “We will continue to monitor these statistics and hope that we will have moved into other phases of re-opening by July 1,” Tazio said.

TLC closed its doors on March 18 in response to the Governor’s shutdown order. TLC is a division of Kaweah Delta Health Care District and a medically-based fitness and rehabilitation facility that offers a wide variety of state-of-the-art equipment, exercise rooms, and activities for all ages and abilities in a 55,000-square-foot facility in Visalia.