Even in uncertain times, Assistance League still serving local children

In recent weeks, volunteers from the Assistance League of Visalia have distributed 1,250 books to K-6 grade students in the Farmersville Unified School District. Snowden Elementary, Hester Elementary, and Freedom Elementary students were the happy recipients of these books for their ‘home libraries.’

In addition, Outside Creek Elementary (near Farmersville) will be receiving 250 books to take home as the students pick up their belongings for the summer.

For the School Year 2019-2020, the Assistance League distributed 5,445 books, costing $5,582.00. The League has exhausted its supply of books and will continue fund-raising efforts in order to replenish our book inventory for the 2020-2021 School Year.

Please visit our website: https://www.assistanceleague.org/visalia/ if you would like to receive additional information or to make a donation to the Assistance League.