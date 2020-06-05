COVID-19 changing the way visitors see the sequoias

Visit Visalia is offering alternative suggestions for transportation to Sequoia National Park this summer to ensure that travelers can see the awe-inspiring giant sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree. The Sequoia Shuttle, the seasonal shuttle service from Visalia to the parks, has cancelled all routes for the 2020 summer season due to the outbreak, changing how visitors will experience American’s National Parks, including Sequoia & Kings Canyon.

“While the cancellation of the Shuttle service is disappointing to hear, we know that travelers will still want to see the giant sequoias,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia. “We stand ready to assist our visitors with transportation options, maps and advice to ensure they have a memorable visit.”

Visit Visalia is working with local tour partners to ensure that visitors have transportation options for reaching the parks and experiencing all the major sites like Moro Rock, Tunnel Log, and of course, the General Sherman Tree, the largest living thing on earth. Two local options for visitors:

Sequoia Parks Conservancy offers small group private tours with trained naturalists through their Sequoia Journeys program and the Sequoia Field Institute highlighting the sights and sounds of Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks. Spend time in the Giant Forest, on an overnight backpacking excursion or be amazed by the stars on a night hike.

Sequoia Sightseeing Tours offers daily tours in small group settings into Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Their experienced guides will show visitors all the top sights as well as some hidden secrets. Tours can be booked online at Sequoiatours.com.

Visit Visalia is cooperating with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks’ request for tourists to follow dispersed recreation recommendations. By providing links to electronic versions of

guides and maps, links to the national park app, providing lodging options, and inspiration on

what to see and do while in the parks, visitors can plan ahead for their trip. Visitors are also

encouraged to practice self-reliance by bringing food, water and hygiene products.

For more information about Visalia and to see our trip planning tools, go to

www.VisitVisalia.com.