Altura receives emergency grant for direct relief in Tulare County

Altura Centers for Health has received an infusion of $16,200.00 in emergency grant funding from the medical aid organization Direct Relief, in partnership with the National Association of Community Health Centers.

Altura Centers for Health was among 518 federally qualified health centers to receive funding this week through Direct Relief’s $25 million Covid-19 Fund for Community Health, which recognizes the profound effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the finances, services, staff, and patients of community health centers.

Altura Centers for Health will use the funds to help support COVID-19 health education and outreach to migrant and seasonal farm workers, for the prevention of coronavirus. Funding will be used to purchase cloth face masks, hand sanitizer and bilingual educational material.

“Access to primary care is what keeps people healthy and out of the hospital, and the frontline work of Altura Centers for Health and other nonprofit community health centers across the U.S. is more critical than ever with the onset of Covid-19,” said Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe. “Direct Relief is doing everything possible to bolster the work and support the staffs at the safety-net health facilities on which so many patients and their families rely for excellent care and trust for advice in this public health emergency.”

Nearly 30 million (1 in 12) of the country’s most vulnerable residents — including 1 in 3 individuals living in poverty, 1 in 5 Medicaid beneficiaries, and 1 in 9 children — rely on federally

qualified health centers like Altura Centers for Health for their health care. That number is expected to rise as more people lose employer-sponsored insurance.

“We are grateful for this critical and immediate support as Community Health Centers work hard to keep communities safe during an unprecedented pandemic,” said Tom Van Coverden, President & CEO of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC). “We are also deeply appreciative of our longstanding partnership with Direct Relief in these uncertain times and their efforts to ensure that health centers confronting multiple challenges in underserved communities have the resources when and where they need them. We know that many donors and contributors have helped to make this fund possible, and we further extend our appreciation to all of them.”