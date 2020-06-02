Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks Set to Open

A Press Release from Visit Visalia

Visit Visalia is preparing to welcome visitors again as travel restrictions are being lifted, city businesses cautiously restart operations and Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks reopen to day-use visitors, beginning on June 4, 2020.

“With Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks scheduled to open and visitors beginning to make plans to travel, we want to be as prepared as possible for their arrival,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia.

The first phase of the parks’ opening focuses on day-use only. Key features and experiences will be available including Giant Sequoia Grove, Moro Rock, Crescent Meadow and Grant Grove. Visitors will have access to entrance stations, park roads, hiking trails, picnic areas and restrooms. Parking lots will also be open. Camping (except for those with wilderness permits obtained in advance) and in-park lodging will not be available.

The Visalia Tourist Information office located at 112 E Main Street will be open with limited services beginning on June 1. To help travelers with planning, Visit Visalia has prepared tips and tools for visitors to reduce in person contact. Available on our website is the official park newspaper as well as the link for downloading the official park app. Digital versions of brochures and maps are also available, but those needing additional information or prefer hard copies of materials can stop by. Visitors are encouraged to call ahead to request the information be ready for pick up to limit person-to-person contact.

“We want our visitors to have the best experience possible when visiting Visalia and Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks which may look different than usual,” added Freeborn. “All our travel partners want our visitors and residents to be safe, while also supporting the national parks and our local businesses.”

As the most robust city just outside the park, visitors will find a variety of lodging options in Visalia open and available. Also, restaurants are open for visitors, many offering pick-up and delivery, as well as dine-in eating with social distancing.

Other nearby outdoor recreational options include Sequoia National Forest. Visitors have the opportunity to see groves of giant sequoia trees along the Trail of 100 Giants as well as the Belknap Grove, accessible year-round. Hume Lake near Kings Canyon is also open.

t is recommended that all visitors be self-reliant and come to the parks and forests prepared. Bring food, drink and hygiene products, including hand sanitizer. And as always, pack out what you pack in and remove all trash. Please recreate responsibly.

For more information on the timeline of the phased park opening, visit Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks.