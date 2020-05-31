Tulare County Sheriff’s Dept and Tulare and Exeter Police En Route to Help Oakland

Posted on the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

The Office of Emergency Services has requested Tulare County emergency personnel to respond to Oakland to help with the riots.

The multi-agency law enforcement response includes members of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Tulare Police Department and Exeter Police Department.

“This is an uncertain time and we are asking for everyone to please pray for our deputies and officers who are heading to Oakland tonight. May God give our officers courage, strength and protection. Please bring them home safely,” stated the Sheriff’s Department. Protesters took to the streets of Oakland for a third night Sunday, a crowd defied curfew orders in San Francisco and unrest and looting spread to suburban communities such as Walnut Creek as Bay Area demonstrations intensified over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. A Federal Protective Service officer died May 29, Friday night after suffering from a gunshot wound in Oakland amid protests, according to authorities. The man was identified as 53-year-old Patrick Underwood of Pinole. A second officer was also injured in the shooting and is currently in critical condition, the FBI said.