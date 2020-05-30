UPDATED: Visalians join nationwide police protests

Update: A late model, blue Jeep driven by anti-protesters struck two women who stepped into traffic on Mooney Boulevard to confront them. After protesters responded to negative comments made by the Jeep’s trio of passengers by throwing water bottles at the vehicle, the vehicle’s driver accelerated, striking two women before fleeing the scene. Visalia Police and the California Highway Patrol are investigating. Additional details regarding the collision have been added to the story below.

Visalians took to the streets Saturday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

The impromptu protest–word of which was spread via social media–began at noon at the intersection of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue. As of 4pm, it continued strongly.

Floyd, a 47-year-old resident of Minneapolis, was killed by police in that city while they attempted to arrest him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill. Video of the arrest shows three officers kneeling on Floyd as he lay in the street and protested he could not breathe. The four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest have been terminated, and the officer many deem responsible for Floyd’s death has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests, many violent, have spread across the United States in response.

In Visalia, an ethnically diverse crowd of hundreds of people joined the action, most of them young. No single group claimed responsibility for organizing the event, and those taking part say they plan to continue into the evening.

While many of the protesters maintained a base in the parking lot of the shuttered Sequoia Mall, more walked a picket line, circling the intersection. The vast majority of passing motorists who reacted to the protesters were supportive. There were some exceptions.

The protest, while mainly peaceful, saw some minor confrontations. At one point, the crowd, when confronted by angry passersby, brought east-bound traffic on Caldwell Avenue to a stop for several minutes while they surrounded the vehicle. Many of the protesters shouted for the more militant among them to remain peaceful. There was no violence, though some in the crowd threw water bottles at the offending vehicle as it left the area.

A group of Trump supporters who attempted to disrupt the protest from their passing vehicle were quickly chased away. But not before they struck two protesters who had stepped into traffic on southbound Mooney Boulevard to confront them.

SOMEONE PLEASE TELL ME YOU GOT THEIR LICENSE PLATE SOMEONE GOT RAN OVER BY TRUMP SUPPORTERS pic.twitter.com/4guMdPFSMw — BLACK LIVES MATTER ⁷ (@kookgenre) May 30, 2020

Witnesses recorded the vehicle’s license plate, and social media users were quick to track down the names of the driver and his two passengers. The Visalia Police Department has not yet responded to a request for more information and an official statement regarding the incident.

Protester Scott Allen witnessed the collision. According to Allen, the Jeep–which was flying the American flag along with a flag supporting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign–was noticed by those in the crowd as it approached the site of the protest, drawing ire.

“I heard people start to say, ‘Boo!’ At that point it was down by RaboBank (about 100 yards from the site of the protest),” he said.

The Jeep’s passengers then began taunting protesters.

“From the moment they pulled up they were making fun of people, pointing at them and making cry baby faces,” said Allen.

Protesters, Allen said, initially ignored the Jeep and its passengers; however, when the southbound traffic light changed and a few straggling protesters remained in the crosswalk, the driver of the Jeep began revving his engine in what Allen described as a threatening manner.

“Of the hundreds of people who were there, those two chicks went over and yelled at them,” Allen said of the two protesters struck by the Jeep as it fled. “The girls were practically against the grill. They (the driver of the Jeep) punched it and took off.”

Allen, who has posted his video of the incident online, said the recording does not tell the entire story.

“What bothers me is the video doesn’t show them sitting there for three minutes making fun of people,” he said. “There was definitely a lot of confrontation before those girls left the crosswalk.”