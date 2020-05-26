Want to be a Contact Tracer?

A Press Release from the Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County

Visalia – The California Employment Development Department (EDD) has awarded the Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County $600,000 as part of the National Dislocated Workers Grant to address the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on California’s workforce. The funding will be used to provide temporary employment opportunities to those who are unemployed or underemployed as a result of the pandemic.

The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County (WIB), Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency (TCHHSA), and the Employment Connection will collaborate to provide 32 Tulare County residents impacted by COVID-19, with temporary employment as Contact Tracer Trainees. Contact Tracing plays an important role in public health’s response to infectious disease by gathering information through interviewing and identifying potential contacts of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.

Currently one of the State readiness criteria for counties includes having 15 contact tracing staff per 100,000 county population. The addition of 32 Contact Tracers will assist the County in meeting this metric.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide an employment opportunity to some members of our community that are out of work, while also contributing to the public health fight against the pandemic,” stated Adam Peck, Executive Director of the WIB.

Individuals hired as Contact Tracer Trainees will participate in a mandated Contact Tracer training program and receive on the job training to assist TCHHSA in their efforts to connect with people who are COVID-19 positive. Public Health Contact Tracers are crucial in helping COVID-19 patients get medical care, determining levels of exposure to others, and contacting individuals with potential exposure. Additionally, Contact Tracers will continue to receive employment and job readiness support from the Employment Connection.

Individuals interested in applying for one of the Contact Tracer Trainee positions can apply online at: www.employmentconnect.org or call the Employment Connection at 559-713-5190.