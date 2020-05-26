VUSD Unveils Plan for High School Graduation Ceremonies

A press release from VUSD

VISALIA, CA – Visalia Unified School District will hold in-person alternative graduation ceremonies at their high school sites and broadcast virtual ceremonies via the web and local television channel KSEE 24. The in-person ceremonies will utilize a drive-through format and will be held at each high school. High school graduates will receive their diploma, and any honor cords and medals they have earned in a packet when they arrive during their assigned time. Graduates will have an opportunity to have a professional photographer take their photograph.

VUSD will use social distancing guidelines during the ceremonies by allowing only the student to exit the vehicle during the drive-through ceremony and for pictures. Additionally, VUSD will allow only one vehicle per graduate. Vehicle length is not to exceed 22 feet. Limousines, trailers and buses will not be permitted. Traffic and vehicles will be monitored by Visalia Police Department at each commencement.

Virtual ceremonies are scheduled to go live on each high school’s website the evening of their commencement; the dates and times for each virtual ceremony is as follows:

Visalia Charter Independent Study – June 1, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at www.vciseagles.org

Golden West High School – June 2, 2020, 7:30 p.m. at www.vusd.org/goldenwest

El Diamante High School – June 3, 2020, 7:30 p.m. at www.vusd.org/eldiamante

Sequoia High School – June 3, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at www.vusd.org/sequoia

Redwood High School – June 4, 2020, 7:30 p.m. at www.vusd.org/redwood

VTEC High School – June 4, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at www.vusd.org/VTEC

Mt. Whitney High School – June 5, 2020, 7:30 p.m. at www.vusd.org/mtwhitney

In addition, virtual commencement ceremonies will broadcast on local television channel KSEE24 on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 3 – 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 3 – 4:30 p.m.