World Ag Expo plans for 2021 show amid COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to change the way people around the world live, work, and play. In the midst of the pandemic, volunteers and staff at the International Agri-Center® are planning for the 2021 edition of World Ag Expo® to continue to serve agricultural exhibitors and attendees.

“COVID-19 has affected business everywhere, but Ag is essential, so we’re working on safe ways to serve our World Ag Expo customers in 2021,” shared Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “We’re planning for an in-person event, but we also know it will look and feel different. And we will have a more in-depth digital option for those who can’t make it to Tulare.”

Tulare County has been hard hit by COVID-19. As an events center, the International Agri-Center® has postponed or cancelled all events scheduled to be held on-site through June 2020. Upcoming events are reviewed on a weekly basis to see if they are possible.

With more than eight months until the 54th show, officials are working with the Tulare County Health Department and adjusting contract terms to account for COVID-19. Show officials are using county health orders to plan for social distancing, determine who will be allowed to attend the event, provide for hand and surface sanitizing, and more. Because the situation continues to change day-to-day, operational plans will not be finalized until closer to the show. A COVID-19 contract addendum will be in place before the end of May to provide a COVID-19 safety net for exhibitors.

“Our cancellation policy has been the biggest question from exhibitors,” stated Jennifer Fawkes, Marketing Manager at the International Agri-Center®. “We know these are challenging times for any business and we are adding a contract addendum specifically for COVID-19 for 2021.”

The addendum will be sent to contracted exhibitors and renewing and prospective exhibitors will be able to review the COVID-19 policies before the end of May when completing the space request application at https://bit.ly/WAE21Space