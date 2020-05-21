Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Source LGBT+ Center has postponed the fourth annual “Pride Visalia” festival and will instead present a virtual “Pride Inside” festival on Saturday May 23, 2020.
Start time will be 11 am on Facebook Live. The event will be about an hour long, and can be accessed via the Source’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thesourcelgbt/
The event will also be simulcast on YouTube, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC0YErjX98yjq22ZyJwsRKQ
The following individuals are appearing:
- Amy Shuklian, Tulare County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair, and District 3 representative
- Out Olympic athlete, actor, and ‘YouTuber’ Gus Kenworthy
- Sam Brinton, Vice President of Advocacy and Government affairs at The Trevor Project
- Ebony Harper, Director of California TRANScends
- Jeremy Payne, Associate Programs Director at Equality California
Performing via video will be local Drag Queen stars Priscilla McNamara, Trance Former, Bebe Waters, and Leilani Price.
Other guests and segments are planned to be included.
Pride Inside will be available after the initial broadcast on The Source’s Facebook page, and YouTube channel.
The Source LGBT+ Center hopes to hold an “in person” Pride festival in early October if conditions permit. Future announcements will update the status of Pride Visalia 2020.
Donations to help support The Source LGBT+ Center can be made at https://www.thesourcelgbt.org/donate
The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
One thought on “The Source LGBT+ Center to host Pride Inside”
