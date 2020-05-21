Outdoor Window Painting Contest this week

Do you (or someone you know) like to paint? Show off your artistic talent for all to see!

Sign-up today for the Park Visalia Assisted Living & Memory Care Exterior Window Painting Contest that starts the week of Monday, May 18, 2020. Judging will begin at 10am on Friday, May 29, 2020. Three winners will be chosen by Park Visalia. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Be creative – your artwork will put smiles on our residents faces as they watch you paint on their exterior windows. This event is for painters of every artistic level. Do you have a favorite landscape, sports team, inspirational message or an idea stemming from your inner artist? Artwork should be family friendly and appropriate to the senior community. Paint brushes and acrylic-based paint will be provided by Park Visalia. Painters may bring their own brushes if preferred. All ages of painters are welcome, but a parent/guardian must sign a waiver and be present during the window painting if the painter is under 18. Please note, we ask that everyone in attendance follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask at all times.

To enter the Park Visalia Exterior Window Painting Contest, schedule your outdoor painting time or for more information, call or email Lauri Aguilar, Park Visalia’s Community Relations Director, at (559) 625-3388 or email [email protected]. Park Visalia Assisted Living & Memory Care is at 3939 W. Walnut in Visalia. For more information about Park Visalia, visit the community’s website at https://parkvisalia.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/parkvisaliaseniorliving/.