Norma Lovelace named Mighty Oak Chorus Brabershopper of the Year

Norma Lovelace has been named the Mighty Oak Chorus Barbershopper Of The Year.

Last year she joined the chorus when they welcomed female singers for the first time in their 38 year history; in her first year she accomplished many things.

She served on the board as Program Vice President, created the script for the 38th annual two-hour musical “Rock ‘N Roll Is Here To Stay,” and organized & sang in the chorus first-ever female quartet.

She was inspired to join the chorus by her father, Wayne Snell, who performed in many quartets & choruses over the years. Lovelace was also encouraged by her husband, Chuck, who sings & serves as the chorus Music Vice President.

Norma & Chuck live in Tulare where they are active members of the First Congregational Church. Both of her parents were educators in the Fresno School District so she followed in their footsteps as an educator. In her successful career she moved to Tulare in 1990 as an Earlimart teacher.

In 2006 she moved over to the Tulare County IMPACT Intern program as the Program Coordinator.

Currently she still works there some and also for Pearson Evaluations System supporting the evaluation of the California Teacher Performance Assessments. Upon receiving the “Barbershopper Of The Year” award she said, “The award has meant a great deal to me as I know my parents are so proud and smiling at me from their place in heaven!”