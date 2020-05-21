Balch Park reopens Friday, May 22

Balch Park will be reopening for day use on Friday, May 22, 2020; however, overnight camping will not be permitted at this time. The fee for day use is $5 per vehicle.

Park patrons will be able to enjoy outdoor hiking and fishing. Spring hours of operation will be observed until May 31: Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Saturday and Sunday (8 a.m. – 7 p.m.). Summer hours begin June 1, with day use being 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

As a reminder we encourage park visitors to bring their own hand sanitizer, drinking water and continue to practice social distancing while visiting the park.

Balch Park is one of eleven County Parks managed by Tulare County Parks & Recreation, a division of the Tulare County General Services Agency. For more information about Balch Park or the County Parks system, please visit TulareCountyParks.org and follow Tulare County Parks & Recreation on Facebook!