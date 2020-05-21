2020 Slick Rock Student Film Festival awards set to air May 24 on ABC30

The public is invited to watch the Slick Rock Student Film Festival awards special airing on ABC30 Sunday, May 24, at 6:30 p.m. Traditionally, the awards program for Central California’s largest student film festival has been held at the Visalia Fox Theater. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Tulare County Office of Education to cancel the awards ceremony, winners in the festival’s 18 film categories will be recognized during the half-hour special. At the end of the program, one middle school and one high school film will be given “best of show” honors.

This year, the festival accepted 569 film entries from 60 Central Valley middle schools and high schools. These films represent the work of over 1,000 students from schools in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, and Tulare counties. In addition to the “best of show” and category award winners, over 200 of the submitted films received “Premiere Cut” honors. Links to the winners and “Premiere Cut” films will be available after the special at tcoe.org/SlickRock.

Slick Rock Student Film Festival categories

Alcohol/Drug Prevention Public Service Announcement

Animation

Discover the Sequoias! Come Play in Tulare County Advertisement

Documentary (awards for middle and high school winners)

Flavored Tobacco/Vaping Public Service Announcement

Four-Minute Blockbuster (awards for both middle and high school winners)

General Advertisement (awards for both middle and high school winners)

General Public Service Announcement (awards for middle and high school winners)

Music Video Cover

Music Video Original

News Broadcast

Rising Above: Changing the Tide of Preventable Conditions

Sports Highlights

Suicide Prevention Public Service Announcement

The Slick Rock Student Film Festival is generously sponsored by the following organizations

Tulare County Suicide Prevention Task Force

ABC30

Kaweah Delta District Hospital

Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency, Public Health and Mental Health Programs

Tulare County Film Commission

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Community Media Access Collaborative