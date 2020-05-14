Sheriff Asks Public Not to Park on Private Property while Exercising

A press release from the Tulare County Sheriff

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that we are living in times of prolonged isolation, making it’s so important for people to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. That being said, we want to make sure that they’re doing it without interfering in the day to day operations of our agricultural partners.

Take a look at the picture and you’ll see the problem! It was taken several days ago in the area of Rocky Hill Ave, east of Highway 65. Nearly 100 cars were parked there, blocking the area off from farmers who needed to run tractors and apply materials to their crops.

While the Sheriff’s Office encourages people to get outside and enjoy this beautiful spring weather, we also ask that they be mindful of parking on private property.

– Please park legally in the area and refrain from parking within the perimeters of the farmland.

– Please do not move delineators or cones in the area, which have been designated for agricultural operations.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that, together, as a respectful community, we can resolve these issues without it resulting in fines and/or criminal charges.