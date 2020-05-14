County Officials Urge Tulare County Residents to Get Tested for COVID-19

A press release from Tulare County Health and Human Services

Testing capacity for COVID-19 has increased in Tulare County and local officials urge residents who work in essential services, individuals who are returning to work in retail businesses, and anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should make an appointment to get tested.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved; area hospitals, local health care providers, Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency, and the California Department of Public Health have ramped up testing efforts in Tulare County. Those interested in getting tested can visit www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov for a full list of COVID-19 test collection sites within the County and surrounding areas. The webpage also includes an interactive map for residents to find their nearest site location.

“In an effort to increase testing surveillance in our local communities and to meet the statewide metrics for reopening, we encourage people who meet the new criteria to get tested for COVID-19,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Health Officer.

In addition, through a statewide effort to increase COVID-19 testing in rural communities, two new community testing sites powered through a partnership with OptumServe are now online and accepting appointments.

OptumServe Community Testing Sites in Tulare County:

Â· Dinuba Veterans Memorial Building located at 249 S. Alta Ave. in Dinuba

Â· Porterville Veterans Memorial Building located at 1900 W. Olive Ave. in Porterville

Both OptumServe sites are testing by appointment only. Appointments can be made by phone at 1-888-634-1123 and online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.Please note that phone registration will only be used for people without internet access. Public Health officials encourage those going to get tested for COVID19 to wear a face mask for facial covering for protection.

Recently, the California Department of Public Health expanded eligibility for COVID-19 testing. Anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested at an OptumServe community testing site, including essential workers, surveillance testing of asymptomatic persons, uninsured, underinsured, undocumented, homeless, and those returning to work. If an individual has medical insurance, OptumServe will bill the patient’s medical insurance company. Uninsured individuals may also use the community test site, and their tests will be paid for by the state.

By expanding local COVID-19 testing efforts, in turn provides local public health officials with increased data and community surveillance information to better determine if it is safe for Tulare County to reopen and meet the COVID-19 testing volume metrics outlined by the State.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and https://www.facebook.com/TulareCountyHHSA/.