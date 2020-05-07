TCOE Theatre Company launches virtual Masterclass Series to connect students with professionals in performing arts

This month, the TCOE Theatre Company launched its Masterclass Series. This ongoing series of Zoom-based presentations allows students to speak with TCOE Theatre Company alumni, staff, and guest speakers to see how they utilize their collegiate training, how they prepare for auditions, and what it’s like to work professionally on famous stages.

Next week, Carly Caviglia will lead a choreography workshop. The workshop will feature original choreography from the Broadway production of A Chorus Line. Carly is a Golden West High School graduate, star of the Theatre Company’s 2015 summer musical Peter Pan, and recent graduate of Syracuse University.

Students must complete a waiver before attending a Masterclass. To register for the choreography workshop being held Wednesday, May 13, at 1:00 p.m., visit tcoe.org/TheatreDanceClass. For more information on the Masterclass Series and upcoming speakers, visit tcoe.org/TheatreCo.