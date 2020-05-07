Rawhide owners team up to donate $30k for community relief

The Sigal Family, owners of the Visalia Rawhide, have committed over $30,000 to Central Valley non-profits to immediately assist those in need during the current national emergency. The Rawhide staff and the Central Valley Community Foundation have been key in researching and advising where funds should be allocated.

Joe Ross, Director of Community Partnerships for the Rawhide, would have been leading cheers and interviewing fans at a Rawhide game this week. Instead he has been reaching out to community members to learn how the Rawhide can help. “I am glad to be able to be part of the Rawhide’s generous efforts,” said Ross said.

“We have been touched by our staff’s deep concern for our neighbors and our community’s willingness to chip in wherever they can.” said Sam Sigal, Vice President of First Pitch Entertainment, LLC, owners of the Visalia Rawhide. “We are grateful to these non-profit organizations for the vital work they are doing on the frontlines today and for their continued leadership in ensuring a strong and healthy tomorrow.”

Organizations receiving grants include: Central Valley Community Foundation, Emergency Response Fund Central Valley Health Foundation/ Adventist Health Family Health Care Network Food Link of Tulare County Kaweah Delta Hospital Kings Community Action Organization Neighborhood Industries Take Care Fund Sierra View Hospital Tulare Hospital Valley Children’s Hospital Visalia Emergency Aid Council Visalia Rescue Mission

In addition to monetary assistance, the Rawhide has partnered with Neighborhood Industries’ Take Care Grocery Relief Program. The Rawhide staff are volunteering to distribute Neighborhood Industries’ grocery boxes throughout Tulare County from a Satellite Distribution Center set up at Rawhide Ballpark.

If you or someone you know is in need of an emergency grocery box, please visit https://bitwiseindustries.com/takecare-request/.

Want to help? For only $20 you can help provide a family in need with a week supply of Groceries. If you would like to support the Take Care Program, please consider making a monetary donation at www.neighborhoodindustries.org.

For more information on COVID-19 in Tulare County please visit tcchsa.org