Once Upon a Dream Gala postponed to September 3, 2020

With the safety and health of the community in mind, the Once Upon A Dream Gala that was scheduled for May 8, 2020 has been postponed to September 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm-10:00 pm; still held at the Visalia Convention Center.

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on nonprofits, like CASA of Tulare County, is beginning to be seen more widely, with upcoming events being canceled nationwide. Events like the annual gala, help keep the program sustainable and active through the generosity of supporters.

While events will be postponed or cancelled, childrens’ situations are not on pause or postponed. CASA would be most grateful for the community’s continued support. Should anyone with a ticket require a refund or reimbursement, please contact CASA directly.