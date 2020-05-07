Kaweah Delta launches curbside care – get care from your car

People who have COVID-19 symptoms or need to be seen for coughs, fevers, sore throats, etc., but whose doctor is unable to see them, can now get care without leaving their cars.

Kaweah Delta’s new Curbside Care program, which is available daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Kaweah Delta Urgent Care, 1633 S. Court St. allows patients to drive up, stay in their vehicle, and let providers come to them. Those who would like to use the curbside care program should visit www.kaweahdelta.org/curbside and book a time online to cut down on their wait time. The launch of this service coincides with Urgent Care Awareness Month. Celebrated each May, these centers help meet the needs of consumers on their schedules, which is especially important during the current global pandemic.

“Patient safety is our number one priority. As an urgent care, we’re doing everything we can to assist our community during this difficult time. This new program is one way to keep patients and our community safe,” said John Leal, Director of Kaweah Delta’s Outpatient Clinics. “People need care, but some are hesitant to seek care in this time. With this program, we are trying to alleviate any concerns people have so that they can get the care they need.”

In the Curbside Care program, providers come to cars where they can perform an evaluation of their patient. If they determine that a specimen should be collected from a patient and tested for COVID-19, it can happen from the comfort and safety of their car. Providers may ask those who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 or viral symptoms – coughs, fevers, sore throats, upper respiratory infections, etc. – to come into the clinic to complete their visit.

For those who want to receive care from the comfort of their home, Kaweah Delta Urgent Care also offers patients virtual visits (telehealth). Virtual visits allow patients to seek care from the comfort of their home while video conferencing with a provider. Both virtual visits and curbside can be scheduled online at www.kaweahdelta.org/curbside.

“Our virtual visits and our curbside care programs complement each other because together they allow us to do more for patients amid concerns of COVID-19,” said Leal, noting that a patient seen via a virtual visit may need an additional visit that can happen with a curbside care visit. “A patient who is concerned about their safety can be seen virtually and may still require another visit, but curbside allows them to social distance and take precautions to stay safe. Together, they are the best of both worlds.”

Kaweah Delta has offered Urgent Care services for over 15 years at 1633 S. Court St. partly in an effort to reduce overcrowding in emergency rooms. Since that time, Kaweah Delta Urgent Care has expanded to two locations in Visalia, and offers lab and basic x-ray services. Additionally, walk-in care is offered at Sequoia Prompt Care,1110 S. Ben Maddox Way, Visalia, and at QuickCare, 5400 W. Hillsdale Ave.

“Urgent cares are there to help with medical situations that require prompt attention, but are not life-threatening,” Leal said. “An urgent care will never take the place of a primary care doctor for ongoing or chronic care, and they are not a replacement for the emergency room in life- or limb-threatening situations. However, they do provide a convenient choice for many common medical issues.”

To access curbside care, call 559-624-6090 or visit www.kaweahdelta.org/curbside for scheduling options.