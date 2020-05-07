Help donate to COVID-19 fund by snapping a photo, with Robyn Icenhower & Associates

Robyn Icenhower & Associates Signs of Hope Campaign will be donating to the Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation-Covid 19 Relief Fund. Earlier this month, Robyn Icenhower & Associates provided lawn signs to local residents that display messages of hope by placing them in front yards throughout Tulare County. With messages like “BETTER TOGETHER”, “HOPE” and “VISALIA STRONG”, the goal of this movement is to keep our community feeling connected and supported during these uncertain times

Now with over 1500-yard signs place throughout Visalia and surrounding cities, the movement to spread positivity, togetherness and hope is thriving!

Because of the overwhelming response, Robyn Icenhower & Associates decided to take it a step further. They will donate $1 to KDHF-Covid 19 Relief Fund for every photo posted of your sign on social media. They invite everyone who would like to participate to do 3 things:

Post a photo with your sign on YOUR social media page Tag @RobynIcenhowerProperties in the caption. Use the hash tag #VisaliaStrong

In a unique time when fear, blame and anxiety are daily obstacles for many, this Spreading Signs of Hope movement aims to lift our local community up and bring people together. Which is why it is Robyn Icenhower & Associate’s goal to give away as many signs as possible. The more signs distributed and displayed, the stronger and more united our community will become.

“We will continue to print and deliver signs until everyone that wants a sign, has a sign,” says Robyn Icenhower. She encourages anyone wanting to participate and show their support for the community, to contact them by text 559-786-3109 or direct message via Facebook @RobynIcenhowerProperties to have a lawn sign delivered directly to their yard.