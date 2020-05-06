Tulare County Fair kicks off fair food drive-through

Fans of fair food can drive through the fairgrounds this Friday through Sunday to enjoy corn dogs, chicken strips, lemonade, cotton candy and more.

The drive-through event, presented by 9 Iron Bar and Grill, opens at 11 a.m. daily. Motorists will access the drive-through via K Street and exit via Bardsley.

A portion of proceeds will help support improvements to the fairgrounds, explained fair CEO Dena Rizzardo.

“We’re partnering with our food vendor Extreme Food & Beverage, Inc., to do something fun for the community,” Rizzardo said. “This week we will feature Phil’s Lemonade and corndogs which is a big staple fair food and big part of the fair experience. We are especially grateful to 9 Iron for donating staff support to help make this a great event.”