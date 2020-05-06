Tulare County Fair kicks off fair food drive-through

Posted on by Valley Voice Contributor

Fans of fair food can drive through the fairgrounds this Friday through Sunday to enjoy corn dogs, chicken strips, lemonade, cotton candy and more.

The drive-through event, presented by 9 Iron Bar and Grill, opens at 11 a.m. daily. Motorists will access the drive-through via K Street and exit via Bardsley.

A portion of proceeds will help support improvements to the fairgrounds, explained fair CEO Dena Rizzardo.

“We’re partnering with our food vendor Extreme Food & Beverage, Inc., to do something fun for the community,” Rizzardo said. “This week we will feature Phil’s Lemonade and corndogs which is a big staple fair food and big part of the fair experience. We are especially grateful to 9 Iron for donating staff support to help make this a great event.”

