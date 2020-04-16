“Courtney’s Confectionery” offers “quarantine care kit” for touchless delivery

In this crazy time Courtney Passmore, a Central Valley native and owner of Courtney’s Confectionery, has taken the opportunity to bring positivity to the situation with her Quarantine Care Kits. These kits are a box of the tastiest goodies from her new business, Courtney’s Confectionery, along with affirmations to lift you up and activities to do while quarantined. With nothing but rave reviews thus far, Passmore claims that you are bound to love her delicious peanut butter brownies and savory vanilla cinnamon almonds. The box is an experience that just keeps giving.

Passmore was born in Fresno and raised in Visalia and Exeter. Her parents, Skip and Carol Passmore, owned their business, Village Preschool, when Courtney was just 5 years old–and she knew from them that she wanted to one day open a business of her own. Attending both COS and obtaining her Bachelors degree from Fresno State in Entreprenuership, she has always had a strong desire to give back to her community. Passmore discovered her love for baking in high school, when she picked up a cookie magazine at a checkout line and later made every recipe inside.

She prides herself on bringing positivity to all those around her and hopes to do just that with her new business.

On the brink of the current disaster, Courtney’s Confectionery was born. After brainstorming how she could keep her business alive she decided to bring the merchandise to the people by creating boxes of her yummy treats to deliver directly to hunkered down houses. Since deliveries have begun she has had nothing but superb reviews: “So fun to open and soooo yummy! Do yourself a favor and order one!”

As a new business, Passmore also needs the help of the community. She created a product that needs support to continue to grow despite the curve balls we’ve all been thrown. To order your Quarantine Care Kit please visit CourtneysConfectionery.com/delivery. All deliveries are free to Fresno/Tulare County and are dropped directly on your doorstep to ensure a touchless encounter. Deliveries are made on Fridays.

Passmore would also love for you to connect with her at @Courtneys_Confectionery on Facebook and Instagram. There you can find yummy pictures of her goodies, information on her newest promotion (yes, Mother’s Day Boxes are coming!) and just lots of postivity. In this time we need to support local and continue to spread love and this is our opportunity to do just that.