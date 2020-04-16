We at the Valley Voice hope everyone has remained safe, healthy, and emotionally strong during this trying time. Unfortunately, there will be no print editions until shelter-in-place is lifted and this ghastly virus is defeated. Here’s a thumbnail summary of fresh content be posted on our website, with an expected ETA of 7pm on 16 April:

**Dave Adalian reports on the scuttling of plans for a new school in “VUSD nixed fifth high school.”

**Dave Adalian reports on marijuana in “Tulare poised to allow recreational pot sales.”

**Martin Velasco-Ramos offers a personal perspective in “The Face of COVID-19.”

**Martin Velasco-Ramos reports on how Tulare County health organizations are contending with the pandemic.

**Joseph Oldenbourg’s new column “No Flaneuring” includes a bad poem but congratulates and encourages.

**Catherine Doe’s latest Political Fix column focuses on accomplishing goals with so much free time on one’s hands.