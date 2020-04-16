Posted on by Joseph Oldenbourg

We at the Valley Voice hope everyone has remained safe, healthy, and emotionally strong during this trying time. Unfortunately, there will be no print editions until shelter-in-place is lifted and this ghastly virus is defeated. Here’s a thumbnail summary of fresh content be posted on our website, with an expected ETA of 7pm on 16 April:

**Dave Adalian reports on the scuttling of plans for a new school in “VUSD nixed fifth high school.”

**Dave Adalian reports on marijuana in “Tulare poised to allow recreational pot sales.”

**Martin Velasco-Ramos offers a personal perspective in “The Face of COVID-19.”

**Martin Velasco-Ramos reports on how Tulare County health organizations are contending with the    pandemic.

**Joseph Oldenbourg’s new column “No Flaneuring” includes a bad poem but congratulates and encourages.

**Catherine Doe’s latest Political Fix column focuses on accomplishing goals with so much free time on one’s hands.

