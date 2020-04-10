TULARE COUNTY PARKS WILL BE CLOSED FOR EASTER WEEKEND TO SLOW THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

City and County agencies are working together to ensure the health and safety of all Tulare County residents.

Local parks and recreational areas throughout Tulare County and within the Cities of Visalia, Tulare, Exeter, Farmersville and Woodlake will be closed to the public over the Easter holiday weekend in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Within the City of Porterville park amenities including arbors, playgrounds, skatepark and sports courts are closed until further notice. Parks and recreation areas within the City of Dinuba are closed for rentals, events and public gatherings of any size. City of Lindsay parks will remain open, however City officials in Lindsay have closed all playgrounds and the Lindsay skatepark until further notice.

Local and State Health Officials discourage people from gathering beyond single households being consistent with current recommendations from the Tulare County Public Health Branch and California’s statewide Stay at Home Order.

“The most important thing is for people to stay home except for essential functions like grocery shopping and getting medications,” stated Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “Remember, one of our primary goals is to flatten the curve and limit the number of new cases so as not to overwhelm medical resources.”

This comes following Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency’s announcement of community spread of the COVID-19 virus within many of our local communities.

The County of Tulare and the eight incorporated Cities within Tulare County have issued this joint statement: “The decision to close all parks for the Easter holiday weekend was not easy, but the safety and wellbeing of Tulare County residents is always our first priority. City and County officials recognize that people need physical activity for mental and physical health; however, with the presence of community spread of COVID-19 within Tulare County, residents must adhere to the latest public health guidance not to gather beyond a single household. By taking this action together, we can prevent further transmission of COVID-19 within our communities and flatten the curve.”

Below is a list of all City and County online resources available for residents to view the COVID-19 updates, information, local actions and further details relating to each municipal agency’s facility closures in response to COVID-19:

City of Visalia – www.visalia.city/covid19

City of Tulare – https://www.tulare.ca.gov/

City of Porterville – http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/

City of Dinuba – http://www.dinuba.org/

City of Exeter – https://cityofexeter.com/

City of Lindsay – http://lindsay.ca.us

City of Farmersville – https://www.cityoffarmersville-ca.gov/

City of Woodlake – http://www.cityofwoodlake.com/

County of Tulare – https://tularecounty.ca.gov/county/