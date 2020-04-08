Rep. TJ Cox to Host Briefing with Small Business Officials regarding the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

This Thursday, Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21), will host a telebriefing conference call with local Small Business Administration (SBA) officials in order to help small businesses in 21st Congressional District of California navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, the SBA started offering low interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans to California small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19. The purpose of this call is for small businesses to learn more about assistance available to them, including disaster loans and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which have been created to help small businesses.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, especially in the Central Valley. These businesses must get the tools they need to weather the storm so they can eventually return to normal. With these programs, they can continue providing employment for the working families that rely on these small businesses to put food on their tables,”said Rep. Cox.
This telebriefing is intended for small businesses in California’s 21st Congressional District and since businesses may share sensitive information, the presentation is not open to the press. Businesses are encouraged to have only one representative call-in due to space restrictions.
WHO: Representative TJ Cox (CA-21),
SBA District Director Dawn Golik,
SBA Public Affairs Officer Corey Williams,
and CSU Bakersfield Small Business Development Center Director Kelly Bearden
WHAT: Teleconference Briefing with Small Business Leaders
WHEN: Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 1:30 PM PT to 3:00 PM PT

