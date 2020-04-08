Rep. TJ Cox to Host Briefing with Small Business Officials regarding the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

This Thursday, Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21), will host a telebriefing conference call with local Small Business Administration (SBA) officials in order to help small businesses in 21st Congressional District of California navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the SBA started offering low interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans to California small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19. The purpose of this call is for small businesses to learn more about assistance available to them, including disaster loans and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which have been created to help small businesses.