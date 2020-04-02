West Hills Community College District extends remote learning, work, in face of health crisis

West Hills Community College District Chancellor Stuart Van Horn announced Monday several changes to the District’s timeline in response to COVID-19.

The online delivery of classes has been extended until May 22. Classes will continue to be in session, delivered online. Student resources, including counseling and advising, will continue to be offered online via Zoom or by phone. All summer classes, starting May 26, will be delivered through virtual, online modalities.

All campus and district office buildings will close as of March 31. Only essential staff will remain on campus or the district office. The majority of staff and faculty will continue to work remotely.

All child development centers will close until further notice.

“Since early March, we have planned for the long haul, capitalized on our agility, and mobilized a “new normal” infrastructure by seeking safety without sacrificing technology security,” said Chancellor Stuart Van Horn. “We have several unknowns ahead of us, to be sure. Our unwavering philosophy all month has been to preserve public health and the safety of our employees and students.”

All events scheduled to be held at any West Hills site will remind canceled until further notice.

Updates regarding the district’s response can be found at https://westhillscollege.com/covid19/