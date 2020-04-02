Tulare County Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Program applications open

As the 35th Tulare County Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Class wraps up their experience, it is time for sophomores in Tulare County to apply for the next Youth Leadership Class. The deadline to apply is right around the corner on May 1, 2020.

Students are not required to have a connection to agriculture or Farm Bureau but should demonstrate an interest in developing leadership qualities and be able to take advantage of this program through full participation.

Participants must be able to commit to an eight-month program that features monthly seminars focusing on topics such as county and state government processes, leadership, team building, community service, and exposure to careers in agriculture. The program includes two university tours an annual trip to Sacramento to visit our state’s capitol, meet with elected state officials, and participate in a lobbying exercise.

Click here to access the application. After the Youth Advisory Committee reviews the paper applications, students are selected for interviews, and the class is announced in early summer. Notification Letters are sent to all applicants, both chosen and those not chosen for the program.

If students apply that are already very active in extra-curricular activities or sports, this program can be a challenge for them to commit to, and we encourage you to seek out students who would benefit the most from the experience, and have the time to fully commit.