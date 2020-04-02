Tulare County Fair hires new CEO

The Board of Directors of the 24th District Agricultural Association/Tulare County Fair has announced the appointment of Dena Rizzardo as the fairground’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Rizzardo has spent the past 20 years in the banking industry as a profession and has been involved in the fair industry for 30 years, beginning as a junior livestock exhibitor. Rizzardo has worked and volunteered with several California fairs including the 10th District Agricultural Association/Siskiyou Golden Fair, her hometown fair, where she has served on the Board of Directors for the past 10 years.

She has also been involved with the Tulare County Fair for many years in the livestock and junior livestock auction departments. Rizzardo has established relationships with people from all aspects of the fair including vendors, concessionaires, carnival, fellow volunteers and community partners and patrons.

“I believe that county fairs are the showcase of their communities and they serve a critical role in agriculture education, economic development, emergency response and promotion of the county’s heritage,” Rizzardo said. “I have come to know and love the fair community of Tulare County.”

Gary Castro, president of the Tulare County Fair Board of Directors, noted that the choice of the new CEO was made easier due to Rizzardo’s extensive experience both in finance and fairs.

“A fair CEO has to bring an unusually wide range of skill sets,” Castro added. “The Board is so pleased to find someone who meets these requirements and more. She has been involved in fairs from her years as a junior livestock exhibitor to her years as an adult serving on a fair Board of Directors. We are pleased that Dena has accepted our offer.”

Rizzardo noted that California’s fairgrounds are once again stepping up to serve their communities and the state in doing what is necessary to combat COVID-19.

“I am ready to lead the Tulare County Fairgrounds in this important endeavor,” she noted, “and to put my vast experience to work in keeping the Fair moving forward.”

Rizzardo’s first day at the Tulare County Fairgrounds will be April 6. The 2020 fair will be held from Wednesday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 20. For information, contact the fair at 686-4707.