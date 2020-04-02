TCAG National Ag Week Art Calendar Contest winners announced

Each year Tulare County Farm Bureau hosts an art contest for local K-12 students. We congratulate the students that participated in our 2020 Farm Bureau Art Calendar Contest, which we host in partnership with the Tulare County Office of Education. While the awards ceremony was postponed in light of COVID-19 and schools being closed, we still want to celebrate the awesome talent in this year’s submissions.

Calendars will be printed and distributed later this summer once normal school and business activities resume.

National Agriculture Week is celebrated March 22-28, so this is still the perfect time to celebrate all things AG, and congratulate this year’s top 14 winning entries.

Cash prizes and calendars will be awarded to the student artists, and copies of the calendar will be printed by the Tulare County Office of Education and distributed later this year. We hope to be able to present the awards before June 15, but that will be subject to schools re-opening.

Want more info on National Ag Week? Visit https://www.agday.org/promote

Grade School Award Jasmin Rivas 9 Redwood High School Overall Cover Winner Rebecca Acevedo 9 Redwood High School Back Cover Winner Oralia Velasco 6 Tipton Elementary School Monthly Winner Mia Gonzalez-Verdin 3 Snowden Elementary School Monthly Winner Catricia Alvarez 8 Washington Intermediate School Monthly Winner Mary Froula 6 St. Anne’s School Monthly Winner Ella Boiano 6 Three Rivers Union School Monthly Winner David Gonzalez 8 La Joya Middle School Monthly Winner Ashley Carrion 8 Tipton Elementary School Monthly Winner Lainey Hooper 3 Hot Springs School Monthly Winner Emma Nicholson 10 Redwood High School Monthly Winner Anita Fiorino 2 Three Rivers Union School Monthly Winner Axel Miller 7 St. Anne’s School Monthly Winner Mason Sowers 5 Denton Elementary School Monthly Winner