TCAG National Ag Week Art Calendar Contest winners announced

Cover winner art by Jasmin Rivas, 9th grader, Redwood High School, Visalia.

Each year Tulare County Farm Bureau hosts an art contest for local K-12 students. We congratulate the students that participated in our 2020 Farm Bureau Art Calendar Contest, which we host in partnership with the Tulare County Office of Education.  While the awards ceremony was postponed in light of COVID-19 and schools being closed, we still want to celebrate the awesome talent in this year’s submissions.

Calendars will be printed and distributed later this summer once normal school and business activities resume.

National Agriculture Week is celebrated March 22-28, so this is still the perfect time to celebrate all things AG, and congratulate this year’s top 14 winning entries.

Cash prizes and calendars will be awarded to the student artists, and copies of the calendar will be printed by the Tulare County Office of Education and distributed later this year. We hope to be able to present the awards before June 15, but that will be subject to schools re-opening.

Want more info on National Ag Week?  Visit https://www.agday.org/promote

JasminRivas9Redwood High SchoolOverall Cover Winner
RebeccaAcevedo9Redwood High SchoolBack Cover Winner
OraliaVelasco6Tipton Elementary SchoolMonthly Winner
MiaGonzalez-Verdin3Snowden Elementary SchoolMonthly Winner
CatriciaAlvarez8Washington Intermediate SchoolMonthly Winner
MaryFroula6St. Anne’s SchoolMonthly Winner
EllaBoiano6Three Rivers Union SchoolMonthly Winner
DavidGonzalez8La Joya Middle SchoolMonthly Winner
AshleyCarrion8Tipton Elementary SchoolMonthly Winner
LaineyHooper3Hot Springs SchoolMonthly Winner
EmmaNicholson10Redwood High SchoolMonthly Winner
AnitaFiorino2Three Rivers Union SchoolMonthly Winner
AxelMiller7St. Anne’s SchoolMonthly Winner
MasonSowers5Denton Elementary SchoolMonthly Winner

 

