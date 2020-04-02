Fox Theatre to close through April due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Visalia Fox Theatre today announced that all remaining shows in April will be canceled or postponed to later dates in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Following the order of Governor Gavin Newsom and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the California Department of Public Health, and the Tulare County Health Department, all public events are canceled through April 30.

“We’re following the governor’s orders and the CDC’s guidelines not just because we have to but because the health and well-being of our patrons is our number one priority,” said Vikky Escobedo, Executive Director of The Fox. “While we’re incredibly saddened to cease operations for another month, we know that we’re all going to get through this together. The Fox isn’t going anywhere because it’s a core part of this community. We’ll be back and open for business after this crisis.”

Affected shows include:

April 8: The French Connection (Wayback Wednesday series)

April 10: The Passion of the Christ (Good Friday showing)

This showing has been canceled and all tickets will be refunded.

April 18: Sequoia Symphony Orchestra (The Creation)

This performance has been canceled; questions should be directed to the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra office.

April 21: Wall-E (Earth Day showing)

This showing has been rescheduled to September 15, 2020.

April 23: Good Morning Vietnam (Throwback Thursday series)

This showing has been canceled and all tickets will be refunded.

For the latest updates from The Fox, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or at www.foxvisalia.org. Additionally, please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/ for the latest pandemic information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.