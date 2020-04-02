Distance learning tools available for educators and parents with children at home

In an effort to assist teachers and parents seeking alternative ways to continue their childen’s education at home due to school closures, Educational Resource Services (ERS) has created a website and made its online media resources available for free.

Introduced last week, the distance learning website features lessons and activities in grade level-specific categories across a variety of content areas. Also included are resources for student social/emotional learning – all in an easy-to-navigate format. Since its introduction, the website has been accessed by over 4,000 visitors in the U.S. and more than two dozen countries. To assist Spanish-speaking parents and visitors from other countries, a language translator from Google was added to the homepage this week.

“I appreciate the creativity and speed which members of our Instructional Services and Special Services divisions applied to this valuable resource,” said Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “Our goal is to continue to add resources to the site to help serve parents during this time of school closures and into the summer.” Parents and educators are encouraged to visit the site frequently to enjoy added content. Viewers are also encouraged to share the link, tcoe.org/DistanceLearning, with others who may benefit from its resources.

In addition to the distance learning website, this week the ERS Library secured commitments from its content providers to allow free access to their digital resources through April 30, 2020. These digital resources include eBooks from Tumble Book Library and Teen Book Cloud, age-appropriate streaming videos from Discovery Education, educational games for math, ELA, and science provided by Edmentum, and a social/emotional gaming environment from Peekaville. In addition, vetted and curated articles are available from a variety of sources including Britannica and World Book Online Encyclopedias, ProQuest, Opposing Viewpoints, and ABC CLIO.

To view these California standards-aligned digital resources, log in to the ERS Portal at erslibrary.tcoe.org by April 30 using the following usernames and passwords:

Teachers and Parents

username: tularecoe • password: resources

username: tulareteen • password: resources

username: tularestudent • password: resources

For additional support with the ERS Library resources, email [email protected] or call (559) 651-3031.