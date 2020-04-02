Arts Visalia opens, online, for a virtual gallery tour

Join Arts Visalia for a Virtual Gallery Tour of our May exhibition: Susan Moore & Emma Mora. Pour yourself something to drink and visit www.artsvisalia.org/virtual-tours to experience these amazing works from the comfort of your own home.

Susan Moore was born in Burbank, California and grew up in Studio City. She received her BA in Fine Art from California State University Northridge. She now resides in Reno, Nevada. Susan has been an artist all her life, and has made her living in graphic design, art direction and currently, decorative wall finishes. She is now focusing on her fine art. She has worked in many mediums, but really enjoys the immediacy of acrylics. Susan’s work mostly resembles impressionistic landscapes. Using impressionist brush strokes and vibrant color schemes she works to encapsulate the mood of her subject.. Finding the perfect imperfections she is able to enhance the varied landscapes and still lifes of her subject matter. Moore finds that the process is a labor of love that allows her to rework her pieces until she has captured the emotion properly.

Emma Mora is a promising 20 year-old artist and illustrator originally from Tulare, California. She began her education as an illustration major at CSU, Fullerton from 2018 to 2019, and has since been proactive with her artistry. She has created merchandise art for up and coming pop artist, Cyn, several other music artist projects, and even for the promotion of her own art. Along with creating art for fashion and other products, she is also passionate about creating traditional and entertainment art, such as figure drawings, paintings, and character designs.

Arts Visalia hopes to have the gallery open for the May First Friday Exhibition of Susan Moore’s work on May 1st. However with these uncertain times it is unclear if that will be a possibility. The organization encourages you to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and artsvisalia.org to stay updated on future plans. If able, Arts Visalia says they will also be providing an opportunity to experience an artist talk from Susan Moore on May 2nd.