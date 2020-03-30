Kaweah Delta set to expand appointment only, drive-up testing for COVID-19

A press release from Kaweah Delta Hospital

Members of the public are asked not to walk or drive-up without an appointment

On Wednesday, April 1, a small city block in Visalia will close to allow Kaweah Delta to expand and improve its appointment only, drive-up COVID-19 testing.

Kaweah Delta has offered appointment only, drive-up specimen collection for individuals suspected of having COVID-19 since March 13, when it set up three tents outside of its Medical Center. However, Kaweah Delta will expand its ability to collect specimens on Wednesday, as the City of Visalia closes Floral Street to foot and car traffic one block north of Kaweah Delta Medical Center (between Main Street and Acequia Avenue). The closure will allow those approved for testing to drive down the block in their cars and park in the diagonal parking spaces on the street’s west side. Kaweah Delta staff will collect specimens from these individuals.

For safety reasons, members of the public should not walk or drive-up to the specimen collection area, as it is strictly for individuals who have been authorized for testing by the Tulare County Public Health Department. Kaweah Delta does not do testing, but sends specimens to the Tulare County Public Health Laboratory, which conducts testing to determine whether an individual is positive for COVID-19.

“We want to make this experience as easy as possible for people, many of whom are not feeling well and are anxious,” said Mary Laufer, Director of Nursing Practice at Kaweah Delta. “The street will also allow us to potentially expand testing should the need arise.”

Individuals exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, should contact their physician first to inquire about testing. Physicians work with the County to determine if testing is appropriate. Individuals may also call 211 or Kaweah Delta’s free COVID-19 screening hotline at 559-624-4110.

Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency advises if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your primary physician or 2-1-1.

Kaweah Delta shares COVID-19 information and regular updates with the community on its website at www.kaweahdelta.org/COVID19 and on its social media accounts.