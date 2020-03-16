Visalia Unified School District announces Grab-n-Go meals service during the school closure period

Press Release from VUSD

VISALIA, CA – As part of our efforts to support families during the school closure, Visalia Unified School District will be offering a grab-n-go meal service at more than two dozen locations across the city including selected elementary and middle school sites, as well as selected VUSD school bus stops. This service will begin on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, and run through Friday, April 3, 2020. For a complete list of times and locations, please see the program flyer. Free lunch and breakfast will be available to all children ages 1 to 18 years old through a drive-thru or pick-up system. Both lunch and breakfast (for the next day) will be available for pick up at the same time, in order to prevent the need for families to return to the pickup location twice.

Children and teens can pick up meals with or without a parent; however, parents cannot pick up meals without their children present.

The District is grateful to be able to offer this service to our students, and we are appreciative of the efforts of our nutritional services, transportation and all other staff members in making this possible.

For further information, please call Visalia Unified School District’s Nutritional Services Department at (559) 730-7871

Meal Pick Up Sites: School Name / Bus Stop Dates of Service /Service Hours

ANNIE R. MITCHELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL-March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F)/11:30am to 12:30pm

COTTONWOOD CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL -March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F)11:30am to 12:30pm BUS STOP @ CAMERON / OAKVIEW March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am ONLY

DIVISADERO MIDDLE SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) – 11:30am to 12:30pm

ELBOW CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL -March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

FOUR CREEKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm BUS STOP @ DOUGLAS / GOWDY March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am ONLY GLOBAL LEARNING CHARTER SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

GOSHEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

HOUSTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

IVANHOE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

LINWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

MANUEL F. HERNANDEZ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

MINERAL KING ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

VALLEY OAK MIDDLE SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

VEVA BLUNT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

WILLOW GLEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F) 11:30am to 12:30pm

ALL REGULAR BUS STOPS FOR: ANNIE R. MITCHELL March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F)

ALL REGULAR BUS STOPS FOR: ELBOW CREEK March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F)

ALL REGULAR BUS STOPS FOR: GOSHEN March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F)

ALL REGULAR BUS STOPS FOR: IVANHOE March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F)

ALL REGULAR BUS STOPS FOR: LINWOOD March 18 to April 3, 2020 (M – F)