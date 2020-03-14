MONDAY: Rep. TJ Cox to Host Tele-Town Hall to Update Central Valley Residents on the spread of Coronavirus

From the office of Congress member TJ Cox:

On Monday, March 16th, Rep. TJ Cox (CA-21) will host a Tele-Town Hall to update Central Valley residents on the spread of COVID-19 across the country. Joining him will be Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer, a public health expert in the Central Valley, who will be able to answer questions about what can be done to stay safe at home, school, or at work.

“As the coronavirus spreads throughout our country, I want families across the Central Valley to know that I’m working with every level of government and across party lines to get families the tools and resources they need to stay healthy,” said Rep. Cox. “This is a serious situation but we will get through this if we all work together.”

Rep. Cox will provide information on Congressional response to the virus and take questions from the Tele-Town Hall audience about what still needs to be done. Monday’s Tele-Town Hall will also be an opportunity for participants to get accurate, reliable information on steps they can take to stay healthy and protect their families.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

The Tele-Town Hall will stream live at cox.house.gov. Rep. Cox has also set up the Central Valley Coronavirus Information Center at cox.house.gov/coronavirus. Constituents can also sign up for email updates on the coronavirus and upcoming town halls by visiting https://cox.house.gov/contact/newsletter.

WHO: Representative TJ Cox (CA-21) and local health experts

WHAT: Tele-Town Hall on the Coronavirus

WHEN: Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM PST

Constituents without internet access can dial-in at 855-962-0969.